Saints have always played key role in eradication of social evils: Murmu

Chhatarpur (MP), Feb 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said saints in India have played a major role in the eradication of social evils and ensured a respectable place for women in the society.

The saint community's role is also important in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047, Murmu said.

She was addressing a mass wedding function at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, where 251 couples got married.

"The saint community has played a major role in removing social evils from the society by raising voice against them, and ensured a respectable place for women in the society," Murmu said.

She recalled the contribution of noted saints like Tukaram, Ravidas, Kabirdas, Guru Nanak, Mirabai, among others, in this regard.

Praising the Bageshwar Dham for organising the mass wedding function, Murmu said that to make these women self-dependent, sewing machines and other necessary goods are being given to them.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Bageshwar Peeth's seer Dhirendra Shastri also addressed the function. PTI MAS LAL GK