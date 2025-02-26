Saints have ensured respectable place for women in society: Murmu

Chhatarpur (MP), Feb 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said saints in India have ensured a respectable place for women in the society, and the country is now moving "from women-development to women-led development".

The contemporary spiritual leaders could play an important role in building a self-reliant, harmonious and environment-friendly India," Murmu said addressing a mass wedding function at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village, at Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, where 251 couples got married.

"The saint community has played a major role in removing social evils from the society by raising voice against them, and ensured a respectable place for women in the society," she said.

"Today, as our country moves from women-development to women-led development, we must all contribute to making our daughters and sisters strong and capable," Murmu said.

She urged people to pay attention to women’s education, health and safety.

"Our small efforts would empower them," the president said and also advised women to make continuous efforts for their education and self-reliance.

"In our tradition, saints have shown the path to the people for centuries. They have raised their voice against the social evils prevalent in contemporary society. They have also raised their voice against discrimination based on caste, gender, etc," she said.

Be it Guru Nanak, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir Das, Meera Bai, or Sant Tukaram, all have inspired people to follow the right path through their teachings, Murmu said.

The saints have made people aware of the superstitions prevalent in society and taught them to shun untouchability and caste-based discrimination, she said.

Praising the Bageshwar Dham for organising the mass wedding function, Murmu said that to make these women self-dependent, sewing machines and other necessary goods are being given to them.

"I appeal to all women to continuously strive to educate themselves and become self-reliant. When you succeed, our society and our country will succeed. We have set a goal to celebrate the centenary of our independence in 2047 and make India a developed nation," Murmu said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the couples, who got married at the mass wedding function, will be provided a financial help of Rs 51,000 each as part of the state government schemes.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Bageshwar Peeth's seer Dhirendra Shastri also addressed the function. PTI LAL MAS GK