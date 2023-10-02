Saint's life is dedicated to country, religion: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a saint does not have his personal life and it is dedicated to the country and religion.

Advertisment

Adityanath also said in ancient time demons used to attack the ashrams of sages where "scientific research" was conducted.

Paying tribute to Mahant Digvijaynath on his 54th death anniversary, Adityanath said, “The needs of the country and society are the priority of a saint. Mahant Digvijaynath ji was one such saint. He fought against the challenges of his time.” "A saint does not have his personal life. It is dedicated to the country and religion," he said in an official statement.

Mahant Digvijaynath ji belonged to the Rana clan of Mewar, Rajasthan, who dedicated his life to the motherland while fighting for the self-respect of the country, the statement said.

Advertisment

“Scientific research was conducted in the ashrams of our sages and hence demons used to attack them.

"Mahant Digvijaynath ji, after joining Gorakshpeeth, first laid emphasis on education and established Maharana Pratap Education Council. To teach the young generation with nationalism, he expanded his institutions," the chief minister said.

"The Education Council established by him has contributed to the establishment of a university. Besides, by establishing four dozen educational training institutes, it is working to prepare the young generation to tackle challenges related to the nation and society," he added.

Advertisment

The event was part of the tribute ceremony organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the 9th death anniversary of national saint Mahant Avedyanath, the statement said.

Adityanath said this is a new India and it is the responsibility of the people to keep pace with the leadership of the country.

“For this we will have to pay attention to education. On the basis of the National Education Policy, we can realize our own dreams and that of the country," he said. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK