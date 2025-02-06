Saints played key role in protecting India's culture and unity: Amit Shah

Dongargarh (Chhattisgarh), Feb 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India's saints played a significant role in preserving the country's culture, unity and in spreading knowledge.

Speaking at the 'First Samadhi Mahotsav' of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj in Dongargarh town of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, he said Jain Acharyas and Munis (monks and seers) worked towards uniting the entire country.

Post-independence, when the country and the government started getting influenced by the western thoughts, Jain seer late Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj was the only saint who continued to protect India, Indianness, Indian culture, our religion and our languages, Shah said.

"The saint tradition of our country is very rich. Whenever the need arose, the saint tradition in India played its role in protecting the country's culture. The saints have created knowledge and kept the country united. During the period of slavery, the saints kept the national consciousness alive through the spirit of devotion," he said.

"After independence, when the government and the country started getting influenced by western thoughts, Acharya ji was the only saint who continued to hold India, Indianness, Indian culture, our religion, our languages," he said.

Acharya ji was not just a saint, but he was a 'yugpurush' who started a new idea and a new era. He inspired many people to take care of the country's cottage industries and employment. He always promoted 'godhan' (cattle), charkha (spinning wheel), handloom and local employment, he said.

"Perhaps Acharya ji's inspiration has been the main reason for the boost given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to all these things in the country," Shah added.

Acharya Vidyasagar breathed his last on February 18 last year at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh after undertaking 'sallekhana'.

Sallekhana is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification. PTI TKP NP