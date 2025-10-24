Sajad Lone terms Rajya Sabha election in J-K 'fixed match' between NC, BJP

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone on Friday described the Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir as a "fixed match" between the ruling National Conference and the opposition BJP.

The National Conference (NC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one.

"So the BJP wins the fourth seat. As predicted -- a fixed match; Axis of the evil -- NC and BJP," Lone said in a post on X.

Lone, the MLA from the Handwara assembly segment of north Kashmir, abstained from voting in the election.

"Thank God I abstained. Imagine what my plight would have been. Now mathematically proven that it was a fixed match.

"Why did the NC poll extra votes for candidate three. They didn't need to. They polled 31 votes for candidate three. Only 29 votes would have sufficed, even 28, because the BJP was fighting for seat four. Who cross-voted? Whose votes were rejected? Who was hand in glove?" Lone asked.

The elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats in J-K were divided into three notifications.

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan of the NC, who was in a direct contest with Ali Mohammed Mir of the BJP for the seat in the first notification, emerged victorious.

In the second seat, NC's Sajjad Kitchloo defeated Rakesh Mahajan of the BJP.

For the third notification, there was a contest for two seats. NC candidate and party treasurer G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, won the third seat, while the ruling party's young state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar lost to BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma in the fourth seat. PTI SSB NSD NSD