Sajan-Swaransh Mishra regales audience with 'Megh Mallhar' in Cultural Kaarva'n in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jun 29 (PTI) The two-day music and literature festival Cultural Kaarva'n concluded here on Saturday with Padmabhushan Sajan Mishra and his son Swaransh treating the audience to a nuanced rendition of raag Megh Mallhar - a monsoon melody.

A leading exponent of the Benares Gharana in Hindustani classical music, Sajan Mishra teamed up with his son Swaransh for public performances after the death of his elder brother and the doyen of the gharana Rajan Mishra with whom he sang for more than half a century. Beginning his performance with a slow-paced bandish in Vilambit 'ek tal' "Dheer Dharun Kaise", the father-son duo moved on to a bandish in 'teen tal' "Gagan Garaj Dam Damkat Damini" celebrating the romance of rain. A delighted audience gave the singer a standing ovation as he concluded his performance with a soulful rendition of his popular Krishna bhajan, "Chalo mann Vrindavan ki ore".

The two-day cultural extravaganza 'Sahityotsav Cultural Kaarva'n was organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism (GoI).

Faisal Malik, acclaimed for his sensitive portrayal of a character named "Prahlad Cha" in the popular web series "Panchayat", also took part in a debate on challenges before the OTT on the concluding day of the show besides stand-up comedian Surinder Sharma having the audience in splits with his jokes. PTI ALM ALM HIG HIG