Sajjad Lone walks out of J-K Assembly

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday walked out from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after his motion seeking inclusion of amendments, including restoration of Article 370, was disallowed by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. Lone, a former minister who represents Handwara constituency, walked out of the assembly shortly after the end of the Question Hour, saying "I am not convinced by the speaker's reply and I believe they are trying to muzzle us". As the assembly was preparing to discuss the Lt Governor's address after the Question Hour, the People's Conference chairman drew the attention of the speaker to the amendments moved by him, including restoration of Article 370.

The speaker told the member that the House has already passed a resolution about the special status and there is no need for such a move, before dismissing the motion.

"I have moved some amendments with regards to Lt Governor's address but five of the seven amendments were rejected by the speaker. I have demanded restoration of Article 370, repeal of Public Safety Act, recent civilian killings, police verification and a probe in 1987 rigging in assembly elections which were rejected," Lone told reporters outside the assembly. He said it is ironic that this is the same National Conference, which highlighted these issues during its election campaign, but after forming the government "they do not want to listen and have imposed a ban on talking about these things". The Centre revoked the special status of J-K under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two UTs — J-K and Ladakh — in August 2019.

The speaker said the House cannot take a call on revoking the Public Safety Act and police verification as these are beyond the control of the government and are under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. On the alleged poll rigging in 1987, Rather said over 37 years have passed since and it was not possible to go for a probe.