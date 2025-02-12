Sajjan Kumar conviction: A timeline of events

New Delhi: Following is the timeline of events leading to the conviction of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the murders of two persons in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar during 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

1991: FIR lodged in the case.

Jul 8, 1994: Delhi court finds no sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution. Kumar was not chargesheeted in the case.

Feb 12, 2015: Govt forms SIT.

Nov 21, 2016: SIT informs court that case requires further probe.

Apr 6, 2021: Kumar is arrested.

May 5, 2021: Cops file chargesheet.

Jul 26: Court takes cognisance of chargesheet.

Oct 1: Court starts hearing arguments on charge.

Dec 16: Court frames charges of murder, rioting, other offences.

Jan 31, 2024: Court starts hearing final arguments.

Nov 8: Court reserves verdict.

Feb 12, 2025: Court convicts Kumar, posts matter for arguments on quantum of sentence on February 18.

According to a report of the Nanavati Commission, constituted to probe the violence and its aftermath, there were 587 FIRs filed in Delhi about the riots that saw the killings of 2,733 people.

Of the total, about 240 FIRs were closed by police as "untraced" and 250 cases resulted in acquittal.

Only 28 cases of 587 FIRs resulted in convictions, in which about 400 persons were convicted. About 50 were convicted for murder, including Kumar.

Kumar, an influential Congress leader and an MP at the time, was accused in a case over the killings of five persons in Delhi's Palam Colony on November 1 and 2 in 1984.

He was awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in the case and his appeal challenging the punishment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Two other appeals are pending before the high court against Kumar's acquittal in two cases by the trial courts.