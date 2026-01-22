Sajjan Kumar's acquittal: A timeline of events

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to inciting violence in the Janakpuri area in the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Here's a timeline of events leading to the case's conclusion.

*1992: FIR lodged in the both the cases.

*December 2014: Government of India constitutes Justice G P Mathur Committee to address the need for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the 1984 riots.

*February 12, 2015: SIT is established.

*2016: SIT examines the records of the two FIRs in question and decides to restart the investigation.

*2018: Kumar sent to judicial custody after being sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court over the killings of five people in Palam Colony area on November 1-2, 1984.

*July 2022: Police files common charge sheet for both the FIRs.

*August 2023: Court frames charges of rioting and promoting enmity against Kumar in the Janakpuri case while discharging him of murder and criminal conspiracy offences in the Vikaspuri case.

*December 22, 2025: Court reserves order after final arguments were concluded in the case.

*January 22, 2026: Court acquits Kumar in the Janakpuri violence case.

According to a report of the Nanavati Commission, constituted to probe the violence and its aftermath, there were 587 FIRs filed in Delhi in relation to the riots that saw killings of 2,733 people. Of the total, about 240 FIRs were closed by police as "untraced" and 250 cases resulted in acquittal.

Only 28 cases out of 587 FIRs resulted in convictions, in which about 400 persons were convicted. About 50 were convicted for murder, including Kumar.

Kumar, who is presently in jail, was awarded life imprisonment on February 25 last year by a trial court in a case regarding the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984, in the Saraswati Vihar area. PTI MDB MNK MNK