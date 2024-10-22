Saket court advocates to boycott work on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Advocates in the Saket district court here will abstain from work on Tuesday to protest against an alleged attack on lawyers in a nursery in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

Advertisment

The lawyers of Saket court bar association received messages on their mobile phones that said: "Respected member, completely abstain from work on October 22 due to the brutal attack on lawyers by local goondas within the jurisdiction of police station Mehrauli." Vinod Sharma, president of the bar association, confirmed that there was a call to boycott courts.

Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the association, said that the strike was organised to protest an attack on advocates in a nursery near Qutub Minar Metro Station on Monday.

"Police registered an FIR in the matter on Monday night. We expect that the accused will be arrested today (Tuesday)," he said.

Advertisment

A video of the incident, which has become viral, has caused anguish among the legal fraternity, Kasana said. PTI MNR SKY SKY