Saket G Block to be new metro interchange hub in South Delhi: DMRC

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Saket G Block metro station is set to become a new interchange hub in south Delhi, connecting the upcoming corridor from Aerocity to Tughlakabad with another line stretching towards Lajpat Nagar, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson told PTI that unlike most of the existing stations of the network that were initially developed for a single corridor and later expanded, the Saket G Block station is being planned as an interchange facility right from the design stage.

Construction work on the station is already in progress and the sub-structure phase, which includes piling, pile caps, and pier construction, is currently underway, he said, adding that around 21 per cent of the works on the station has been completed.

The integrated interchange station will be elevated and offer seamless paid area connectivity through a concourse level, the spokesperson added. "It will feature four platforms, including an island platform, to facilitate easy movement of passengers across both lines." Once operational, the Saket G Block station will join key locations such as Tughlakabad, Chhatarpur, Aerocity, Chirag Delhi, and Lajpat Nagar, acting as a significant interchange point for commuters in south Delhi, he said.

The station is expected to serve nearby neighbourhoods like MG Road, various blocks of Saket and parts of Pushp Vihar, which include a mix of residential complexes, commercial spaces, educational institutions, and government offices, the DMRC spokesperson said.