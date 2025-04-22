Saket locals mark Earth Day with march against worsening environmental conditions

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Hundreds of residents in South Delhi's Saket took to the streets on Earth Day to protest the worsening civic and environmental conditions in their area.

The march, led by the Federation of RWAs-Saket, sought to draw attention to long-standing issues stemming from official apathy and neglect, a statement said.

At the heart of the protest was the issue of untreated raw sewage being discharged into stormwater drains, an environmental hazard that residents say has led to unbearable odour, health risks, and violations of basic public sanitation norms.

The drain carries waste from several neighbouring areas, compounding the problem, the statement added. PTI UZM NSD NSD