Saksham Tate murder case: Victim's mother and lover attempt to set themselves ablaze

Nanded, Dec 24 (PTI) The mother and 'wife' of slain Saksham Tate on Wednesday tried to set themselves on fire outside the Nanded collector's office, demanding action against two police personnel for allegedly abetting his murder last month.

Swift intervention by police personnel averted a potential tragedy, an official said.

Saksham’s mother Sangeeta Tate, and his 'wife' Aanchal Mamidwar, alleged that two personnel from Itwara police station had instigated Mamidwar’s brother to murder Saksham.

After being stopped by the police on Wednesday, Sangeeta and Mamidwar warned that if justice continues to be delayed, they may take an extreme step at any moment.

Mamidwar, 21, was in the news for 'marrying' the corpse of Saksham early this month.

Police have arrested Mamidwar's two brothers- Himesh and Sahil (25)- and their father, Gajanan Mamidwar (45), in connection with the murder of Saksham (20), which was prima facie a fallout of caste differences between the victim and Mamidwar.

"Two police officials provoked him (Himesh), saying that he should go kill the man, whom I love, rather than getting into a fight with other people," Mamidwar had told the media earlier this month.

Police said Saksham and the main accused, Himesh, are both history-sheeters and were once close friends.

Six persons have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and other offences in the case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar had said earlier this month that an inquiry will be conducted into the allegations by an Additional SP-rank officer. PTI COR NSK