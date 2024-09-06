Sakshi Malik prioritizes wrestling as Punia, Phogat join Congress before elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Olympic wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party on Friday, stirring discussions across sports and political circles.

Amidst this, fellow Olympian Sakshi Malik has voiced her perspective, emphasizing her commitment to wrestling over political involvement.

Sakshi Malik, who herself was part of the wrestling community's protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, expressed that while she respects the personal choices of Punia and Phogat to enter politics, her path remains dedicated to sports.

"Their decision to join Congress is entirely their personal choice," Malik stated in a recent interview. "I too received offers, but my fight is for the betterment of wrestling, especially for women, and that's where my focus will remain."

Malik's comments come at a time when the wrestling fraternity in India finds itself at a crossroads, with several athletes considering or already stepping into the political arena.

This move by Punia and Phogat, who have been vocal about various issues affecting wrestlers, particularly women, has been seen by some as a strategic alignment with political forces to amplify their voice on these matters.

However, Malik's stance highlights a different approach. "I believe in staying true to my fight for women in wrestling," she added, indicating her reluctance to mix sports with politics directly. Her decision not to join any political party or contest elections underscores her commitment to sports, aiming to elevate India's standing in international wrestling.

As the political landscape in Haryana gears up for the upcoming elections, the entry of sports personalities into politics adds a new layer of dynamics.

Malik's decision to stay out of this political fray while supporting her colleagues' choices reflects a nuanced understanding of individual roles in societal change. "Our agitation, the fight for women, should not be misconstrued. From my end, the agitation continues," she concluded, signalling her ongoing commitment to the issues that sparked the wrestling community's protests.

This development not only marks a pivotal moment for Punia and Phogat but also underscores the diverse paths athletes might choose after their sporting careers, each contributing in their unique way to the narrative of sports and politics in India.