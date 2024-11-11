Saktimay Chakraborty appointed new advocate general of Tripura

Agartala, Nov 11 (PTI) Saktimay Chakraborty was appointed the new advocate general of Tripura on Monday, according to a notification.

The appointment was made hours after Siddartha Sankar Dey resigned from the post. Dey, who was made the advocate general on December 29, 2020, submitted his resignation letter to Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Law Secretary S Bhattacharjee.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article165 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Tripura is pleased to appoint senior advocate Saktimay Chakraborty as advocate general of Tripura with immediate effect and until further order," said the notification. PTI PS SOM