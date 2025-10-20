Sale of prime Jain trust property to Pune builder: Charity commissioner orders 'status quo'

Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti on Monday ordered 'status quo' in the sale of a prime property housing a several-decades-old Jain boarding facility and a Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple in Pune's Model Colony to a private builder.

The deal has been opposed by some sections of the Jain community, which had carried out protests and also approached the office of the charity commissioner and the courts for a stay.

The upmarket property in Model Colony, measuring about 12,000 square metres (3.5 acres ), belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, a charitable trust established in 1958, has been acquired by Pune-based Gokhale Constructions for Rs 311 crore.

"HND Jain Boarding was established to provide education and accommodation to students. The redevelopment or sale of the institution's property goes against its founding charitable purpose and violates the charity law. It is essential to maintain the current situation and safeguard the rights of the students," said advocate Yogesh Pandey representing the group which petitioned the charity commissioner against the deal.

"A status quo was sought to protect the original charitable purpose of the institution. Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti has directed that no transaction, sale, construction or transfer concerning the institution's property shall take place until further orders. The current status of the property shall be maintained," he said.

The charity commissioner has also sought a detailed report on the matter.

The Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust has denied the allegations and maintained that all legal processes were followed during the execution of the sale. PTI COR BNM