Sale of 'sub-standard' namkeens: Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's response

Prayagraj, Sep 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the principal secretary, food and civil supplies department of Uttar Pradesh, to file an affidavit on the steps taken to check the sale of "sub-standard" 'namkeens' (savoury snacks) for the consumption of human beings.

The high court also directed its registry to implead the central government as respondent in the case, saying it is not just a problem of a district but of the entire country.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice V K Birla and Justice Arun Kumar Singh was hearing a suo moto plea on the issue.

The bench in its order dated September 5 observed that rejected 'namkeens', auctioned in the name of cattle feed, "are being purchased and after repacking the same, are being sold by mixing with some other namkeens in the open market for human consumption, which has serious consequences for the health of common citizen".

"As the issue has wider implication concerning the serious health issue, this court is expanding the scope of the present PIL not only for any particular district but to the entire country, as the complaints and public health both existing beyond the boundaries of any particular place are involved," the court said.

"Therefore, it would be appropriate that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India be impleaded as a party," it added.

The high court directed to implead the Union of India through the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution as respondent in the petition, and fixed September 20, 2024 as the next date of hearing in the case.

During the course of hearing, the UP government's counsel filed the compliance affidavits of food safety officer, Kanpur, food safety officer, Bareilly, and commissioner, food safety and drug administration, UP.

Taking the affidavits on record, the court further directed the principal secretary, food and civil supplies, UP, to file an affidavit apprising the court about the action taken by the state government against the persons involved in the matter including manufacturing units.

The court also accepted the intervention application of high court lawyer Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, saying that he has provided valuable information through his affidavit filed in support of intervention application, which would be valuable for the disposal of this plea.