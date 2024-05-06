'Saleable' MLAs are people's biggest culprits: Himachal CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), May 6 (PTI) The saleable MLAs are the biggest culprits of the people as they have hurt their sentiments and put unnecessary burden of elections, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Addressing public meetings at Bara, Putdiyal and Nauhangi in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, he said, "The question is not about the government, the chief minister or the minister's chair. But it is about disrespect of the public vote." Sukhu was referring to the six Congress rebel MLAs who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27 and later joined the BJP. After being disqualified by the assembly Speaker, they are contesting the assembly bypolls from their respective seats on the BJP ticket.

Seeking votes for Congress candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency Satpal Raizada, Sukhu, who represents the Nadaun seat in the assembly, said, "The people of Nadaun are members of my family. Vote as much as possible for the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections on June 1." After the election results, the message should go out that the Congress has got a big lead from the chief minister's area, he added.

Sukhu alleged that Union minister Anurag Thakur did nothing while being an MP from Hamirpur. He (Thakur) did not stand with the affected people during the monsoon disaster last year.

The chief minister also alleged that Thakur lied about Jolasappar Medical College and claimed that it was he who got it approved and not the Union minister. If he had got it approved, he would have opened it in Hamirpur and would not have allowed it to open 16 km away in Jolasappad, he added.

Sukhu said the government has given a budget of Rs 10 crore for building a bridge over the Beas River at Sadhoda Patan in Bara. The foundation stone of this bridge will be laid after the elections.

An international indoor stadium is being built at the Kharidhi ground in Nadaun at a cost of Rs 100 crore, in which six to seven games can be played.

The Congress government has done unprecedented work in 15 months and fulfilled five out of 10 of its poll guarantees, including restoration of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 per month to women and increasing minimum support price on milk, he said. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS