Salesman held for stealing 1 kg gold from jewellery shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A salesperson has been arrested for allegedly stealing one kg gold worth Rs 1.65 crore from the outlet of a Kerala-based jewellery group here, with the entire stolen property recovered intact, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Panjagutta Police Station on Feburary 15.

Treating the offence with utmost priority, special teams were immediately constituted and the investigation was carried out by analyzing CCTV footage, technical evidence, and intelligence inputs, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The 25-year-old accused was apprehended within 24 hours of the report of the case and the entire stolen property, gold biscuits--10 each weighing 100 grams (total 1 kg) was recovered from his possession, it said.

The accused had committed theft of the gold on February 14, a police official said. PTI VVK VVK ROH