Salesman killed as UP roadways bus hits bike in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old salesman riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in the Bihari Garh area of Saharanpur district on Monday, police said.

Following the incident, the bus driver fled the scene with the vehicle, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Mansab, who lived in Kamali village and worked as a salesman in the region, would often travel to nearby areas for work on his motorcycle.

"On Monday, while he was en route to Sundarpur village on the Dehradun–Saharanpur route, his bike was hit by a roadways bus in the Bihari Garh area, resulting in serious injuries," he said.

"After the collision, the bus driver fled the spot, leaving the injured man behind. Passersby informed the Bihari Garh police about the accident," he said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the scene and rushed Mansab to the Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, SP Jain said.

He added that efforts are underway to trace the absconding bus driver.

According to the family, Mansab was due to get married in six months.