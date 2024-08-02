Salesman kills wife, commits suicide by jumping off building in Mumbai's Goregaon

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A 57-year-old salesman allegedly killed his physiotherapist wife and then ended his life by jumping off a building in Goregaon in the western part of Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kishor Pednekar, a gym equipment salesman who was reportedly under depression, and his wife Rajeshree, the official said.

"The incident came to light at 5:30am in Jawahar Nagar area. Pednekar killed his wife Rajeshree and then committed suicide by jumping off a building," the official said.

"Pednekar was found lying on the road in front of Topiwala Mansion. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Calls to his wife to inform about the death went unanswered and the couple's flat was found locked. We found its key in a locket Pednekar was wearing," the official informed.

When the flat was opened, Pednekar's wife Rajeshree was found lying in the hall, and she too was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.

"The couple's son, who works in Delhi, has been informed about the deaths. An accidental death case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe is underway," he said. PTI DC BNM