Salesman stabbed to death in east Delhi park

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old salesman was stabbed to death in a park in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area allegedly by some robbers, police said on Thursday.

The stabbing was reported at Seemapuri Police Station by authorities at GTB Hospital.

Viresh, a local, was admitted to the hospital with three stab injuries, one each in the neck, abdomen, and chest, an officer said.

Police booked a case of murder when Viresh succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Viresh had gone to the Deer Park in Dilshad Garden with a woman friend when he was attacked.

"Bhawana, who was present at the scene, told police that some people robbed them. The investigation is being carried out from multiple angles, including robbery and personal enmity," the officer said.

Police have visited the crime spot and collected CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Viresh lived with his family in Pocket E of Dilshad Garden.

His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.