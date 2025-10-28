Salient features of INDIA bloc manifesto

Patna, Oct 28 (PTI) Salient features of the INDIA bloc manifesto for Bihar polls, released on Tuesday.

* Law will be enacted to provide government jobs to one member of each family in state within 20 days of the formation of INDIA bloc government.

* All Jeevika CM (Community Mobiliser) will be made permanent and given status of government employees. Salary will be Rs 30,000 per month.

* Interest on existing loans of Jeevika Didis will be waived and they will be provided interest-free loans for two years.

* Contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent.

* Skill-based employment will be created in sectors such as IT, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), dairy-based industries, agro-based industries, healthcare, agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism.

* Educational city will be set up on 2,000 acres, along with industry clusters and five new expressways.

* Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be implemented.

* Under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', women will receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance starting December 1, and Rs 30,000 per year for next five years.

* Government will introduce BETI and MAI schemes, ensuring Benefits, Education, Training, and Income for daughters, and Housing, Food, and Income for mothers.

* Under Social Security Pension Scheme, widows and senior citizens will receive monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 every year. Persons with disabilities will receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000.

* Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

* Application and examination fees for competitive exams will be abolished, and free travel to and from the examination centers will be provided.

* Strict action will be taken to prevent paper leaks and exam irregularities.

* Domicile policy will be implemented to ensure employment priority for residents of Bihar.

* Women's college will be established in every sub-division, and degree colleges will be opened in all 136 blocks.

* All unaided affiliated colleges in state will be recognised as "aided colleges," and teachers and staff will receive salaries and allowances equivalent to those in government-aided colleges.

* Farmers will be guaranteed purchase of all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and mandi and market committees will be revived. Mandis will be set up at divisions, sub-divisions, and block levels.

*The APMC Act will be reinstated.

* Every person will receive free health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

* Healthcare facilities will be upgraded at the district level, with super-specialty services and expert doctors appointed in all district hospitals and medical colleges so that patients do not have to seek treatment outside the state.

* Government employees will receive healthcare facilities similar to those provided under the CGHS scheme.

* Under MGNREGA, the current daily wage of Rs 255 will be increased immediately to Rs 300 and the 100-day work limit will be raised to 200 days.

* Pressure will be exerted on the central government to ensure a Rs 400 daily MGNREGA wage across Bihar.

* Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act will be enacted.

* Two hundred students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be sent abroad for scholarships.

* Reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in panchayats and urban local bodies will be increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

* For Scheduled Castes (SC), reservation will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent and proportional increase will be ensured for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

* Government will adopt a Zero Tolerance Policy towards crime.

* A fixed tenure will be set for SPs and Station House Officers (SHOs * Constitutional rights of all minority communities will be protected.

* Waqf Amendment Act will be halted and Waqf property management will be made transparent, welfare-oriented, and useful.

* Management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to members of Buddhist community.

* Labour Census will be conducted to provide monthly financial assistance and skill training to labourers.

* Dedicated department will be established for welfare of migrant workers.

* Centralised digital database will be created to record migrants' names, addresses, professions, and emergency contact details to promote their welfare.

* Special Bihar Mitra Centers will be established in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, and Ludhiana to provide legal aid, skill training, and employment assistance.

*Honorarium and allowances of three-tier panchayat and village court representatives will be doubled * All panchayat and village court representatives will receive Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage.

* Distributors of Public Distribution System distributors will be given honorariums.