Salient features of NDA’s election manifesto for Bihar

Patna, Oct 31 (PTI) The ruling NDA released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections on Friday. The polls will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.
Notable features of the manifesto: *Opportunities for government jobs and employment for more than one crore youth.
*Guarantee of MSP for all crops for farmers.
*Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme amount to be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 a year.
*50 lakh pucca houses to be constructed.
*One crore 'Lakhpati Didis' will be created.
*Major schools in districts will be transformed with a total allocation of Rs 5,000 crore.
*Mata Janaki’s birthplace to be developed as world-class spiritual city 'Sitapuram'.
*International airports to come up in Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur.
*Four cities will have Metro rail projects.
*Bihar Sports City and Centers of Excellence to be set up in every division *One factory and 10 industrial parks to be be set up in every district.
*100 MSME parks and over 50,000 cottage industries to come up.
*Establishment of defence corridor and Semiconductor Manufacturing Parks.
*Residential schools for SC/ST students in every division.
*Rs 2,000 per month for SC/ST students studying in higher education institutions.
*Up to Rs 10 lakh assistance for EBC category students.
*Quality free education for students from poor families — from KG to PG.
*Seven expressways to come up and 3,600 km of railway tracks to be modernised.
*Development of world-class Medical City, and medical colleges in every district.
*Free electricity up to 125 units for poor families.
