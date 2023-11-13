Advertisment
Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers during screening of Tiger 3 in Malegaon

Zainab Ashraf
13 Nov 2023
New Delhi: Scary visuals of massive fireworks in the cinema hall during the screening of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 in Mohan Cinema Hall of Malegaon, Maharashtra, went viral on Monday.

In a night show on Sunday, a stampede-like atmosphere in the cinema hall was witnessed due to fireworks.

Maharashtra Police is investigating the matter.

