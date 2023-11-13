Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers during screening of Tiger 3 in Malegaon

Scary visuals of massive fireworks in the cinema hall during the screening of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 in Mohan Cinema Hall of Malegaon, Maharashtra.#SalmanaKhan #KatrinaKaif #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/BO1NppGG48 — NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) November 13, 2023

New Delhi: Scary visuals of massive fireworks in the cinema hall during the screening of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 in Mohan Cinema Hall of Malegaon, Maharashtra, went viral on Monday.

In a night show on Sunday, a stampede-like atmosphere in the cinema hall was witnessed due to fireworks.

Maharashtra Police is investigating the matter.