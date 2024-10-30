Salman Khan gets death threat again, Rs 2 crore demand; Bandra resident nabbed

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another death threat along with demand to pay up Rs 2 crore, prompting police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday, an official said.

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up Rs 2 crore, the official said.

The Worli police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched an investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested a man, identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra (East), for allegedly issuing the latest death threat to Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore from him, he said.

The superstar resides at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), a posh locality of Mumbai, where two motorbike-borne assailants had opened fire in April.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk had received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor. The police had then arrested a man from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand in connection with the threat message.

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique, was shot dead by three gunmen on October 12 in Bandra (East).

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the dreaded gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan after which his security was stepped up. PTI ZA GK RSY