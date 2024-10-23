Salman Khan threat message probe: Mumbai cops detain man in Jamshedpur

Mumbai: Mumbai Police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have detained a man in Jamshedpur and dispatched a team to Guwahati, officials said on Wednesday.

"He is being questioned by a team of Worli police. He will be brought to Mumbai for further action," the official said without elaborating.

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore extortion from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, the official said, adding that another team is in Guwahati.

Even as the police widened the dragnet to trace the sender of the message, the Mumbai traffic police received an "apology" from the same mobile phone number used earlier to send the threat message, officials said on Tuesday.

The apology message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Monday.

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.