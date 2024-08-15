Salman Khurshid elected president of India Islamic Cultural Centre

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid was on Wednesday elected president of the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC).

Khurshid got 721 votes while his nearest rival Asif Habib secured 278 votes in the election for the top post.

National convenor of RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch and oncologist Majid Ahmed Talikoti was also running for the presidential post but finished third with 227 votes.

"I am deeply honored to be elected as the President of IICC. Thank you to all the members for your trust and support," Khurshid said in a post on X.

"Congratulations to all the elected candidates! Together, we will work towards the betterment and preservation of IICC's values," he said.