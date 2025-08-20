Salman Khurshid replace Anand Sharma as Congress's foreign affairs chairperson

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Union minister Salman Khurshid as the chairperson of its foreign affairs department in place of Anand Sharma, who resigned from the post a few days ago.

"The Congress president has appointed the chairperson and vice chairpersons of the Foreign Affairs Department, AICC, with immediate effect," said a statement from party general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal.

While Khurshid has been appointed chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department, Brijendra Singh and Arathi Krishan would be its vice chairpersons.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing chairperson, Anand Sharma," the statement added.