National

Salman Khurshid replace Anand Sharma as Congress's foreign affairs chairperson

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Pawan Khera and other speaks to the media after a meeting with ECI ahead of Lok Sabha polls, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Salman Khurshid (File photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Union minister Salman Khurshid as the chairperson of its foreign affairs department in place of Anand Sharma, who resigned from the post a few days ago.

"The Congress president has appointed the chairperson and vice chairpersons of the Foreign Affairs Department, AICC, with immediate effect," said a statement from party general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal.

While Khurshid has been appointed chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department, Brijendra Singh and Arathi Krishan would be its vice chairpersons.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing chairperson, Anand Sharma," the statement added.

Congress Anand Sharma K C Venugopal KC Venugopal Salman Khurshid