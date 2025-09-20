Salon operator arrested for elderly customer's murder

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A hair salon operator has been arrested by Kashimira police in the district for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man for a gold chain and dumping the body in a drain.

The accused was identified as Ashfaq Ishaq Sheikh (39).

A missing person complaint was filed for Vitthal Baburao Tambe by his son on September 16, said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

CCTV footage showed Tambe entering Sagar Salon on MIDC Road. Subsequent footage showed a person dragging a body in the early hours of September 17.

During questioning, salon owner Ashfaq Ishaq Sheikh confessed that he strangled Tambe with a towel after noting the gold chain around his neck.

Sheikh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 ( murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 309(6) (robbery with hurt).

Further investigation is on, inspector Kamble said. PTI COR KRK