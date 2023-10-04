Salon operator beaten to death in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) A salon operator was allegedly beaten to death by a welder and his accomplices in a village here over personal enmity, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Kherla village in the Sohna area here on Monday late evening. An FIR has been registered against seven persons, they added.

According to a complaint by Ramesh, his brother Monu was at his salon in the village when a brawl broke out between him and Bharat, who is a welder. In the meantime, other villagers Bholu, Gaurav, Abhishek, Mahendra, Rohit, and Pappu joined Bharat and attacked Monu with sticks and rods, the police said.

Monu was seriously injured in the attack and taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, Ramesh added in his complaint.

Based on Ramesh's complaint, an FIR has been registered against all the seven accused under Sections 149 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna Sadar police station here, the police said.

"The body was handed over to the deceased's relatives after post-mortem. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused,” Sohna Sadar SHO Santosh Kumar said. PTI COR RPA