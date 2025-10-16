Salon owner assaulted in Navi Mumbai, video goes viral

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) A salon owner was beaten up by the workers of a political party in Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai and a video of the incident went viral.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of men and women attacked the owner over an alleged abusive remark.

Some of them were seen wearing saffron scarves.

The video, reportedly shot by one of the attackers, showed the victim pleading for mercy.

Local police officials said that no formal complaint has been lodged so far. "We have not received any written complaint in the matter yet. However, we have taken note of the video and are verifying its authenticity," a Kamothe police officer said. PTI COR KRK