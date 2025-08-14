Salt Lake accident victim’s family alleges police inaction in arresting car driver

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) The family of the biker, who died in a road accident in Salt Lake area, on Thursday alleged police inaction in arresting the driver of the car which hit his motorcycle.

They said that the driver of the car was untraced for more than 12 hours after the incident, despite the vehicle's registration number being available.

They alleged that when they went to the police station to lodge a complaint, they were denied entry and driven out. They alleged that the police themselves had written the complaint and obtained the signature of an illiterate family member.

The family alleged that police and fire services reached the spot late and that the accident site was not properly secured despite heavy rain..

According to police, a case has been registered under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and assault on police personnel in connection with the incident.

"There is no arrest so far and investigation is on," an officer of Bidhannagar police said.

A forensic team is expected to visit the site on Thursday.

A biker was burnt to death after his two-wheeler, which was hit from behind by a private car, caught fire in Salt Lake near here on Wednesday evening.

The incident sparked tension as locals staged a protest and allegedly threw stones at police, prompting officers to fire a few rounds of tear gas to control the situation near Salt Lake's New Bridge area.

"The deceased was identified as food delivery boy Rahul Mondal, a resident of Basanti," an officer said.

He added, "The car collided with a few other vehicles before hitting the bike. Several people were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital. Locals began protesting, and some of them threw stones, forcing us to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd." Witnesses claimed that police made little effort to rescue Mondal, who was trapped between railings before catching fire. Locals dragged the passengers of the four-wheeler out of the vehicle. PTI BSM RG