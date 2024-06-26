Salt-water crocodile found dead in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park

Kendrapara, Jun 26 (PTI) The carcass of a five-foot-long saltwater crocodile was found floating on Brahmani river in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Some locals sighted the dead crocodile and informed the forest officials of the park. After getting information, a team of forest officials rushed to the river to retrieve the carcass of the crocodile, said Manas Das, the assistant conservator of forest (ACF) of the park.

"We have sent the carcass to the veterinary office for its autopsy. After getting the autopsy report we will ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the reptile," he said.

Saltwater crocodiles are covered under the Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Bhitarkanika National Park has 1,811 saltwater crocodiles as per the reptile census report of January 2024. PTI COR BBM BBM RG