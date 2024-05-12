Salute all motherly power: Rahul Gandhi shares greetings on Mother's Day

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended Mother's Day greetings and saluted all mothers.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, the Congress leader shared a video featuring one of his interactions with his mother Sonia Gandhi, and several other women during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Mother is a feeling beyond words -- of affection, sacrifice, patience and strength. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, I salute all motherly power," he said in the post.

The video also mentioned promises to women made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha manifesto, such as the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which aims to provide Rs 1 lakh annually to "one woman from poor household", and reserving 50 per cent of central government jobs for women starting in 2025. PTI AO RPA