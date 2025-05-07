'Salute armed forces, PM Modi': BJP's women leaders laud Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Women leaders from the ruling BJP on Wednesday lauded the Indian military's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying India shall never tolerate terrorism.

Operation Sindoor refers to the vermilion that married Hindu women wear on their foreheads or in the parting of their hair to signify their marital status. It is a hat tip to the women who lost their husbands in the April 22 attack in the upper reaches of Kashmir's Pahalgam town.

Sitharaman, who has served as the defence minister in the past, lauded India's action.

"Operation Sindoor is a strong response by the Indian Army — hitting at the terror hubs in Pakistan. India shall never tolerate terrorism. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure every perpetrator of terror is pursued," she said.

India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said two women officers addressing the press is a "bold statement" about India's women's power.

"Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressing the press on Operation Sindoor is more than a briefing, it's a bold statement of Bharat's Nari Shakti. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership, our women in uniform are scripting a new chapter of courage and national pride," she said in a post on X.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi congratulated the Army for the strike.

"Congratulations and best wishes to our brave army -- keep moving towards victory, security and success. Salute and thanks to their families across the country who gave such brave sons to the nation," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" on her X handle, sharing a poster of Operation Sindoor.

"I salute the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their decision and decisive power has honoured the 140 crore Indians. Operation Sindoor has provided justice to the women who lost their spouses and given satisfaction to the entire country after the 'soul-stirring' killings of the innocent people by terrorists in Pahalgam, that our government and Army will not spare anyone if they harass India," she said.

BJP leader and MLA from West Bengal's Asansol South, Agnimitra Paul called it a "bold and decisive action".

"Salute to the Indian Armed Forces for their precision, courage and unwavering resolve in defending our nation's sovereignty. This bold and decisive action has once again reminded Pakistan that India will not tolerate provocation or terror. Jai Hind!" she said.

She also shared a video showing visuals from Pakistan of infrastructure destroyed in the Indian strikes. Several women leaders, including senior BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani, Union minister Raksha Khadse and several others shared posts on Operation Sindoor lauding the Army with messages like "Jai Hind" and "Jai Hind Ki Sena". PTI AO AO KSS KSS