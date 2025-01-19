Salute courage, selfless service of brave NDRF personnel who are shield in times of adversity: PM

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the National Disaster Response Force, describing the courage, dedication and selfless service of the brave personnel as a shield in times of adversity.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is a premier central agency tasked with responding to disasters.

It is celebrating its 19th raising day.

"On this special occasion of the raising day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), we salute the courage, dedication and selfless service of the brave personnel who are a shield in times of adversity," Modi said in a post on X.

Their unwavering commitment to saving lives, responding to disasters and ensuring safety during emergencies is truly commendable, the prime minister said.

"The NDRF has also set global standards in disaster response and management," he said. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM