Salute extraordinary courage of armed forces behind ''Operation Sindoor'': Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday saluted the armed forces for conducting precision strikes on Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

"Terror has no place in our land, and India will respond with strength and unity," he said, warning that the country will not hesitate to wage war against Pakistan if it launches a counterattack.

"I salute the extraordinary courage of our armed forces behind 'Operation Sindoor'. Their heroic action reaffirms that India will never tolerate terror in any form," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Stating that the brutal attack in Pahalgam was not just on innocent lives but an assault on the dreams and spirit of India, he said, "Every effort by our brave soldiers is a pledge to bring justice to the victims, their families, and to every Indian who believes in peace and humanity." "Karnataka joins the nation in expressing unwavering solidarity with our forces. We are proud of your valour, sacrifice, and unflinching commitment to protect our sovereignty," he added.

Later, speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said his government would fully support the central government and ensure that all precautionary measures are taken in the state.

Following the strikes on terror bases, the state Congress cancelled its "Samvidhan Bachao (Save the constitution) and Anti-Price Rise Rally" scheduled in Raichur today, which was aimed against the central government.

"At this juncture, it would be inappropriate to protest against the central government's policies. So, we have cancelled the rally, for the sake of our soldiers and in support of the attack on terror bases," he said, appealing to the people of the state to stand with the central government at this critical time.

He noted that mock drills aimed at keeping the state alert would be held in Bengaluru today and later in places like Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, and Raichur.

The CM stressed that national security is paramount and cannot be compromised.

"In such a situation, we will stand one hundred per cent with the country," he affirmed.

Pointing out that Pakistan continues to support terrorists and their activities, the Chief Minister said he fully supports the Central government and the defence forces' attack on Pakistan.

"This is a wake-up call for Pakistan. Indian forces have identified terror bases and attacked them, ensuring that innocent civilians are not harmed. I salute their efficiency and expertise and extend full support to the armed forces on behalf of my government, the state, and the people. We will all remain vigilant," he said.

"In case Pakistan counterattacks, India will not hesitate to wage war," he warned.