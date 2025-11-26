Salute to all who made Indian democracy strong, vibrant: Environment Minister Yadav

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday paid homage to the framers of the Constitution and reminded citizens of the document's core promise of justice and freedom for all.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Millions of salutes to all the great people who have contributed to making Indian democracy strong and vibrant." "Our Constitution resolves that everyone in the country should get political, economic and social justice and their freedom of belief, religion and worship should be protected," he said.

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh also took to X, saying, "On this Constitution Day, we honour the visionaries who shaped our democracy and reaffirm our duty to uphold its ideals with integrity and unity." At Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, the Environment Ministry marked the day with a collective reading of the Preamble under the leadership of Environment Secretary Tanmay Kumar.

Kumar also planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative to underline the constitutional duty of citizens to protect the environment.

Organisations and offices under the ministry across the country held similar activities, including Preamble readings, webinars, workshops and online quizzes, to mark India's 75th Constitution Day. PTI GVS APL