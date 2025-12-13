Salute to heroes who laid down their lives while protecting Parliament: Prez on 2001 attack anniv

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid tributes to the "courageous heroes" who laid down their lives while protecting Parliament during the 2001 terror attack, and said the country remains indebted to them and their families.

"On this day, we reaffirm India's commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms," Murmu said in a post on X.

Terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

"The nation salutes the courageous heroes who laid down their lives while protecting our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their valour and devotion to duty continue to guide our national spirit. The country remains indebted to them and their families," the President said. PTI AKV NSD NSD