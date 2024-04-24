Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax reveals Congress' ideology, says BJP's Sahastrabuddhe

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) BJP's Lok Sabha poll in-charge for Rajasthan Vinay Sahastrabuddhe on Wednesday said the remarks of Congress leader Sam Pitroda advocating inheritance tax reveals the ideology of the Congress leaders.

"(Indian Overseas Congress chairman) Sam Pitroda, talked about making inheritance tax like America. Pitroda has said that if a member of the family dies, then some percentage of that money should be given to his heirs and the rest of the money should be deposited with the government. This exposes the thinking of the Congress leaders," he said at a press conference here.

Prime minister Narendra Modi in his recent election rallies in Rajasthan suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute the wealth of the people to the "infiltrators" and "those who have several children".

Modi also accused the Congress of making an attempt to reduce the reservation for the Dalits, the tribal population and the backwards and give it to Muslims against the spirit of the Constitution.

Sahastrabuddhe said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has in the past advocated redistribution of wealth.

"The voters are apprehensive about the statement of Rahul Gandhi because people have earned their property by shedding blood and sweat and the Congress leaders talk about distributing it. The Congress has also advocated for religion-based reservation to end the reservation for SC, ST and OBC, whereas the Constituent Assembly had completely rejected religion-based reservation," he said.

Sahastrabuddhe said Prime Minister Modi used the term "politics of performance" after coming to power in 2014 because the BJP talks about performance while other parties including the Congress do not even pronounce the "P" of performance.

"All our national, state, district, divisional and booth level workers, including Prime Minister Modi, work very hard. The BJP workers try to make the people aware and we say that the voters should make their decision on the basis of our work," he said at the party office.

Sahastrabuddhe said in the last 40 days of the election campaign in Rajasthan, 14 senior leaders of the Centre, including Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Rajasthan for public meetings and other events.

During this period, a total of 37 meetings of the central leaders, 10 road shows, three press conferences and 14 other meetings were organised, he said.

Apart from them, 51 senior leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP state president C P Joshi, former state president and cabinet ministers actively campaigned, he said.

"We have tried our best to cover all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan," the BJP leader said.

He said the BJP does politics of performance and development, hence, during the election campaign, Shah and other leaders have given facts and figures regarding development, which gives a clear picture of development done by the BJP and the Congress governments. PTI SDA KSS KSS