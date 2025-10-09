Samajwadi Party announces candidates for UP Legislative Council teachers' and graduates' elections

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced its candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections to be held under the teachers' and graduates' constituencies.
According to a party note shared on X, Lal Bihari Yadav has been fielded from the Varanasi-Mirzapur division and Kamlesh from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division for the Vidhan Parishad Shikshak (teachers) constituency elections.
For the Vidhan Parishad Snatak (graduates) constituency polls, the party has nominated Dr Maan Singh from the Allahabad-Jhansi division, Ashutosh Sinha from the Varanasi-Mirzapur division, and Kanti Singh from the Lucknow division.
These MLC elections are expected early next year, though no official announcement has been made about it yet.
The Vidhan Parishad Shikshak and Snatak elections are special Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh where teachers and graduates, respectively, elect their own representatives to the Upper House. These elections aim to ensure that educators and the educated class have direct representation in the state's legislative process.