Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend TMC martyrs' day rally on Sunday: Mamata

Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her close ally and INDIA bloc member, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is likely to attend TMC's martyrs' day rally here on Sunday.

The TMC chief, who was overseeing preparations for the July 21 rally at Esplanade here on Saturday, told reporters that the event is not just a political gathering but a tribute to the 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (motherland, soil, and people) of Bengal. "It is meant to honour Bengal, safeguard its dignity, and protect the country," she said.

"Akhilesh (Yadav) will attend if weather permits. I have invited him, as we invite friends to this rally every year," she said.

Banerjee also mentioned inviting prominent figures from various fields. "I have invited several intellectuals," she added.

Expressing hope that train services will run normally, Banerjee said, "We requested the railways 15 days ago to ensure trains are not cancelled or delayed. It is their duty to manage the rush and run the trains efficiently." The CM also reminded supporters to avoid leaning out of train compartment doors, recalling that some party workers had died in train accidents on their way to previous rallies.

"We hold this rally every year, even in election years, to thank Maa-Mati-Manush. Besides building the stage, everything is done by the public," she added.

"We are all workers of the TMC. There is no distinction between a leader and a grassroots worker," she said.