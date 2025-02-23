Samajwadi Party, Congress can never do good for country: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying those who do politics of nepotism and appeasement can never do good for the state and the country.

"Those who only do politics of nepotism and appeasement can never do good for the state and the country," Maurya said in a post on 'X'.

He said, "The lotus storm will continue until a developed India and a developed UP are formed. Neither Akhilesh, nor Rahul Gandhi - the people of the country now trust only Modi and BJP." PTI CDN MNK MNK