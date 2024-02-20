Samajwadi Party declares 3rd list of candidates for LS polls, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday declared its third list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, fielding senior leader Shivpal Yadav from Budaun parliamentary constituency.
Shivpal Yadav, the uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is an MLA from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district.
Earlier, in its first list, the party had fielded Dharmendra Yadav, the son of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Abhay Ram Yadav, from Budaun.
The other candidates on the list are Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly and Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur.
With this list, the Samajwadi Party has so far declared the names of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in UP.
Shivpal Yadav, SP national general secretary, is a six-time MLA from Jaswantnagar assembly constituency.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Yadav had contested from Firozabad on PSPL ticket but secured a distant third position, with the BJP bagging the seat while Akshay Yadav of the SP was the runner-up.
Shivpal Yadav, also Mulayam's brother, had defected from SP months before the 2017 assembly elections and formed his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL).
However, following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October in 2022, Shivpal grew close to SP again.
He formally joined the party after the Mainpuri by-election in which he campaigned for Dimple Yadav who won against the BJP candidate by a record margin.
Praveen Singh Aron had represented Bareilly in the Lok Sabha as a Congress MP in 2009. He had also represented Bareilly Cantonment assembly constituency in the UP Legislative Assembly on a Janata Dal ticket from 1989 to 1991 and on a Samajwadi Party ticket from 1993 to 1995.
Surendra Singh Patel had represented Sevapuri assembly constituency in the UP Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2017 and has been the minister of state for public works and irrigation in the Akhilesh Yadav government.
Dharmendra Yadav has been made the in-charge of Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat as well as the Kannauj parliamentary constituency, SP spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap said.
The Samajwadi Party on Monday declared 11 more candidates from Uttar Pradesh, including don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari.
On January 30, the SP had announced its first list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The SP on Monday offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in UP, saying Akhilesh Yadav would join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli only if the proposal is accepted.
"We have given a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Nyay Yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday will depend on their acceptance," SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.
He, however, refused to tell which seats were offered to the Congress.
The SP had earlier offered 11 seats to the grand old party, an offer it rebuffed with a demand for a higher allocation.
UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. PTI NAV KSS KSS