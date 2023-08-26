Samajwadi Party habitual of giving communal spin to every issue: BJP on student slapping row

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party of giving a “communal spin” to the alleged incident of a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community, saying the opposition party should let the law take its own course. The reaction comes after the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that it was the "politics of hate" of the BJP and the RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy over his religion. The party is referring to the incident in Muzaffarnagar where a teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a class 2 student from the Muslim community.

“Giving a communal spin to every issue is a habit of the SP. They did it in an earlier case where it turned out to be fake news. Now too, it has been established that there was no communal angle,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told PTI, when asked for comment.

“But, those who released terrorists for appeasement politics, celebrated firing on Ram Bhakts, gave 700 riots which killed thousands of Muslims, are now trying to play their vote bank card on such issues too,” he said, adding “Let the law take its own course.” The Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked the accused teacher Tripta Tyagi. The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

Police booked Tyagi on a complaint from the victim’s family a day after the video showed her asking students to slap the boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too, in a post, demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on the teaching community".

"In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that, on one hand, she is asking other students to beat the child, and on the other hand, she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Yadav said in his post.

"Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished," he said.

