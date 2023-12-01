Samajwadi Party had made UP 'centre of crime, anarchy and riots': CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that it had made Uttar Pradesh a "centre of crime, anarchy and riots".

The chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh would have become completely "kangal" (pauper) during the Samajwadi Party's tenure as they were "directionless".

Adityanath said the state has today set a benchmark by holding the Global Investors Summit.

"Proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore have been received," Adityanath said and asked if anyone wanted to come to the state when there was a Samajwadi Party government.

"Even those who were already in the state wanted to run away. But today all entrepreneurs of the country and the world are coming and want to come to Uttar Pradesh and invest. When these investment proposals come on the ground, it will provide direct employment to 1.10 crore jobs," he added.

The chief minister said the youth of Uttar Pradesh will not have to go anywhere to seek jobs but the world will come for jobs to the state.

"We have decided this," he added.

Stating that his government has set the target of one trillion economy and steps are being taken to reach there, Adityanath said, "We believe if the eye is on the target and steps are on the right path then there is no path that does not reach the target." "Since you did not have the target and were directionless, therefore you made the state a centre of crime, anarchy and riots," he added in the state assembly while replying to the supplementary budget presented in the House on Wednesday.

The chief minister alleged the "morale of criminals and land mafia in the state was high before 2017".

Adityanath said that they all enjoyed the administration's support, adding there were riots every second or third day.

The chief minister said the state's atmosphere has changed after 2017.

"We have a zero tolerance policy. The result of this is visible to all of us," he added.

The chief minister said that the faith of the youth was being crushed and there was "bhai-bhatija vaad" (nepotism) in recruitment.

The entire system was being disintegrated, but the state has today risen from it and is making an identity of its own, he added.

Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh was earlier known through its potholed roads and poor power supply, adding the state has now come to be known as the state of expressways.

"The leader of opposition too travels by road and he must also have felt good while moving on the new Bharat's new Uttar Pradesh," he said in his more than an hour speech.

Escalating his attack on the Samajwadi Party leaders, the chief minister said they are troubled because the "VIP culture" has ended in the state. PTI SAB SNS AS AS AS