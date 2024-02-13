Samajwadi Party has lost trust of PDA: Ashish Patel

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel on Tuesday said the Samajwadi Party has lost the trust of the PDA.

Those who really give strength to the PDA are with the BJP-led NDA, he added.

PDA is the term coined by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for "picchde, Dalit and alpsankhyak" (backward, Dalit and minorities) for which his party is batting for in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"For the SP chief, the meaning of PDA is something else. In this, P stands for fear among backwards from the SP workers (P kaa matlab pichhrho ko SP se 'D' darr lagtaa hai) and there is non-confidence among them towards the SP (aur unme SP ke prati 'A' avishvaas hai)," Patel told PTI.

"Akhilesh Yadav is definitely talking about PDA, but he should tell that his party got the opportunity to form the government four times in Uttar Pradesh," added Patel, who is the minister for Technical Education, Consumer Protection, Weights and Measures.

The minister said that the Samajwadi Party should present the account of its work done for PDA.

The reality is that SP has not done any work for these classes, Patel asserted.

"The truth is that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has really worked for these sections of the society and those who really give strength to the PDA are with the BJP-led NDA," he added.

On seat-sharing with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader said, "Last time we contested the elections on two seats (with the BJP). So far, no talks on seat-sharing have been held." "When the leaders of all the NDA allies of Uttar Pradesh will sit together, the decision will be taken only then. The number of seats does not matter for us," he added.

To a question that the success graph of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been on the rise in the last several elections, Patel said that his party has never indulged in politics of bargaining.

"The party's priority is to form the NDA government at the Centre for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

On the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) likely to join the NDA, Patel said, "Everyone is welcome in the NDA. With the entry of RLD, the NDA will become stronger."