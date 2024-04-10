Samajwadi Party has 'no vision': Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party has "no vision" and added the things written in the party's vision document do not match their policies in any way.

Reacting on the manifesto released by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pathak said that he did not understand what vision the SP can put for the people as it itself has no vision.

"Akhilesh ji was reading a vision document today. I did not understand what vision the SP can put for the people as it itself has no vision. Their vision and outlook is limited only for the progress of one family," he told reporters at the BJP office here.

Escalating his attack on the Samajwadi Party, Pathak said, "The things written in the vision document issued by the head of the team (SP) of INDI alliance that has lost most matches do not match their policies in any way." "The SP chief is out of the field fearing his defeat. He is not contesting the elections. His uncle (Shivpal Yadav) has also left the field. They are roaming around with the vision of cheating the people in which the main thing is the return of 'mafia raaj' and 'gundaraj'," he added.

Pathak also hit out at the Samajwadi Party chief for changing party candidates frequently.

The BJP leader said that Yadav did not trust his party candidates and added that his vision and mission is to "loot the state".

Attacking on PDA (Picchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan given by the SP for backwards, dalits and minorities, he said their PDA is "Pariwar Development Authority" (to develop their own family).

Pathak said that there was mafia culture during the Samajwadi Party regime in Uttar Pradesh and women used to fear coming out of their homes.

The deputy chief minister said the BJP will this time win all 80 seats in the state and secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, the SP chief released his party's manifesto promising a caste-based census by 2025, a legal guarantee for MSP and scrapping of the Agnipath scheme.

The manifesto -- 'Janta Ka Maang Patra - Hamara Adhikar' -- was released at the SP headquarters here. PTI ABN AS AS