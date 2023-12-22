Samajwadi Party holds statewide protest against suspension of opposition MPs

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party staged a protest in Lucknow and other districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the suspension of 146 opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament.

The opposition MPs were suspended during the Winter Session for demanding a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

The Samajwadi Party on the instructions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav organised protests at all the district headquarters of the state, including Lucknow, to protest against the undemocratic method of suspension of 146 MPs during the Parliament session, a statement issued here said.

The objective of this protest is to save democracy and the Constitution and to remove the BJP government, the statement added.

The Samajwadi Party after the protests and demonstrations at all the district headquarters submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the district magistrates.

The Samajwadi Party leaders, workers and common people from across the state participated in the protest, the statement said.

The leaders during the protest expressed anger against rising inflation, unemployment and corruption besides the anti-farmer, anti-youth and poor policies of the BJP government, it added.

The Samajwadi Party leaders and workers participating in the protest said the "BJP government is bent on killing democracy and is crushing the freedom of expression".

They also alleged the "BJP is indulging in dictatorship by taking away the constitutional rights of the common people".

The Samajwadi Party also claimed to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the INDIA bloc on all 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh.

The protests were organised in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Mau, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Firozabad, Azamgarh, Shahjahanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Maharajganj, Sultanpur, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Budaun, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia, Azamgarh, Fatehpur, Balrampur, Mathura, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Jhansi, Sonbhadra and Mirzapur. PTI NAV AS AS